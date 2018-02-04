The Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), said it has established a total of 12, business outfits to boost and secure the welfare of personnel.

NAFIL, said it has also provided jobs and training for personnel, their spouses, barracks youths and civilians interested in trades.

The training and job offers is said to have drastically reduced social vices among barracks youth.

Managing Director of NAFIL, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Bala, Bagare, said this in Abuja.

Bagare, said NAFIL established in 2011, as a private company, among others offers world class investment and financial services towards ensuring a secure future for personnel and enhance motivation through training.

He said the initiative was borne by the desire to key into some of the vision of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, for human capacity development though robust and results oriented training.

AVM, Bagare, who said NAFIL, investments has greatly contributed to the reduction of unemployment among spouses and children of NAF personnel including civilians, said the the establishment of workshop which is charged with the responsibility of meeting the uniform production requirement for the NAF, has drastically reduced the problem of fake uniforms and made it easy to identify a fake personnel.

He said the tailoring workshop commissioned in 2017, and located at the NAF, Base, Kaduna, produces 5,000, pairs of clothing on a monthly basis, thus reducing the problem of uniform shortages amongst personnel.

Aside producing uniform for NAF, personnel, Bagare, said the workshop also offers services to other sister service organizations, schools and the public to meet their tailoring needs.

He said “the workshop is also meeting the uniform requirements of the Nigerian Air Force cadets and recruits at its military training centers as well as those of the Juniour Airmen at the Air Force Military School, Jos.

He listed some of NAFIL’s investment to include Ticketing Services, Uniform and accoutrement ship, Vehicle Maintenance Yard, Air Force shopping mall, Drug manufacturing unit and housing estate. Others are printing press, event center, Bulk Fuel installation, commodity sales, easy ride services and the tailoring workshop.