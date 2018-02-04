No fewer than 50 visually impaired candidates have been registered by Kano state government to partake on the forthcoming 2018 Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The Kano JAMB zonal coordinator, Hajiya Karimatu Aminu Abubakar told reporters in Kano weekend that the gesture was wholly sponsored by the Kano state government.

It was learnt that this is the second time Kano state government sponsored people with special needs to write UTME as JAMB marks its 40th years anniversary.

Hajiya Abubakar said that people living with disabilities need special assistance, hence the board resolved to set up dedicated centres in Abuja, Lagos and Kano to cater for their needs.

The JAMB Zonal Coordinator while she expressed appreciation over the gesture, enjoined other states government to emulate the Kano example.

Similarly, the Vice principal, Tudun Maliki Special Education school, Yakubu Zarewa, commended Kano state government for sponsoring students with special needs, most especially with visual impairment, to take part in the 2018 UTME.

Most of the beneficiaries who spoke to journalists expressed optimism that, they would perform better during the examination.