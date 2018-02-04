The Nigerian Army on Saturday called on persons in Boko Haram insurgents’ captivity to submit themselves to the troops.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, made the call on Saturday while handing over 82 rescued persons to the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Maiduguri.

“This is the last phase of the operation; we are asking everybody in Borno State to give cooperation in terms of giving information about fleeing Boko Haram members.

“People need to be vigilant in their localities, if you see any suspected persons, report to the military or security agents.

“As I speak to you now many of them have surrendered and many more will surrender to the troops. The most important thing is that we are treating this people very humane because they are Nigerians.

“And the message is to convey that we are not killing people, we are receiving them they are Nigerians. We are trying to rescue them that is why we are in this operation, as against the narrative by the Boko Haram that we are going to kill them”.

Nicholas explained that the rescued persons including women, children and the aged would undergo medical examinations, rehabilitation and de-radicalization process.

SEMA’s Head of Rescue Operation, Alhaji Bello Danbatta, commended the military over the rescue of the civilians from Boko Haram captivity.

Danbatta said the agency would assist the rescue persons and reunite them with their families.

Some of the rescued persons expressed joy over their freedom from many years of slavery in the hands of the insurgents.

Recounting her ordeal, a teenage girl (name withheld) said she was forced to marry four times during her four years stay in the insurgents’ enclave.

“We have no food, water and drugs. Many people including women, children died in the camp due to starvation.

“I was abducted from my village in the past four years. I suffered various form of inhuman treatment in the camp.

“I am free now and happy to be re-united with my family. The military are taking care of us,” she said.