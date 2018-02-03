The Edo State Focal Person for the Federal Government Social Investment Programme, Miss Osayuwamen Aladeselu, has commended beneficiaries deployed across Edo State for their exemplary conduct.

Aladeselu gave the commendation during an exercise to monitor the performance of beneficiaries in their Places of Primary Assignments across the state.

According to her, “The beneficiaries in the state have remained committed in their various Places of Assignment. We are pleased with their performance and commitment at schools and healthcare centres where they serve across the state.

“The feedback we are getting from principals of schools and health coordinators in healthcare centers is encouraging and I must say we are impressed with their performances so far.”

She added, “We learnt that the beneficiaries are determined to carrying out tasks assigned to them. They are also adjusting to work ethics, gaining experience fast and have been innovative.”

She said that in most of the schools visited, the team discovered that the beneficiaries are involved in extra-curricular activities in addition to their primary assignments, noting “In the course of our monitoring exercise we met most of the beneficiaries on duty even in remote areas.”

The focal person commended the federal and the state governments for initiating and sustaining the N-Power programme through which thousands of graduates are given opportunity to contribute to development.

Noting that the beneficiaries are gaining work experience, she added, “The monitoring exercise would be sustained and conducted on a regular basis.”

At Oredo Girls Secondary School, Mrs. Celestina Aletor, said the 24 N-Power beneficiaries deployed to the school are committed to their primary assignment, while at Imaguero Secondary School, the Principal, Mrs. Asatuma Osunde, noted that beneficiaries have been useful to the school, which had inadequate teachers.

The local government areas visited by the focal person include Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwode, while other local government areas in the state will be reached in the coming weeks.