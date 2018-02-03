The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to forget about the 2019 General elections and step up security in order to stop the incessant killings by herdsmen across the country.

The NANS President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, who stated this while speaking to newsmen in Minna, Niger State on Saturday, frowned at the delay of government towards ensuring that security is sustained in states that have come under the attack of herdsmen.

Coming after the herdsmen attack on Taraba State, the students’ body declared that the cattle colony proposed by the Federal Government is dead on arrival and would not hold as government has no right in making the issue of the herdsmen a priority over that of farmers.

According to Obasi: “President Buhari needs to stop focusing on 2019 and deal with the security issue at hand.

“A government that cannot proffer security to the people cannot be proud to call itself a government.

“NANS is charging the President to step up in security.

“He should stop being presidential and listen to the yearnings of the people.

“There are issues and a lot of questions that are being unanswered and instead of discussing them, they are busy discussing about 2019 election.

“It is only those who are alive that will vote in 2019.”

Speaking further on the cattle colony proposed by the Federal Government, Obasi said government has no business doing business, pointing out that cattle rearing is a business that should not be imposed on the people.

He called on the government to create an enabling business environment and leave how to run the business to individuals, saying: “A farmer is a farmer.

“Cattle rearing is farming and there should not be any priority placed on any group of farmers.

“Imposing cattle herdsmen on the people is not the way forward.

“Every geopolitical zone has its own way of farming.

“If any farmer finds a place habitable, he should negotiate with the owners of the land and if they are satisfied, he can do his business there.

“Cattle colony will not work.”

Obasi also declared that the people are tired of the strategies being talked about by the military and the police, stressing the need to move beyond strategies to action.

He said: “We are tired of hearing the strategies the military and police are bringing to place.

“We want to see actions in terms of security.”

He then charged President Buhari to implement the 2014 National Conference report, stating that it would proffer a lasting solution to the insecurity issues bedeviling the Nation.