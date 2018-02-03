Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says God will expose those empowering killer herdsmen in different parts of the country.

At least five states have recorded herdsmen killings this year alone.

Speaking at the monthly Holy Ghost service of the church, which takes place at the Redemption Camp in Mowe, Ogun state, the cleric explained why he had not made personal comments about the killings.

He said as a member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), leaders of the organisations have spoken on the issues on behalf of their members, including himself.

Adeboye, who has a doctorate degree in mathematics, also responded to the issue mathematically.

He said the equations are: “There are certain problems beyond man. There is no problem beyond God. Man can hide from his fellow man. No man can hide from God.

“Security agents can be compromised but God cannot be compromised. His holiness is not negotiable and cannot be compromised. Man can sponsor evil. God cannot sponsor evil.”

He said the answer to the equations is one: “a prayer warrior is more effective than an activist”.

He then led the congregation in a series of prayers for the killers, people who connive with them and their sponsors to be exposed by God and dealt with.

In his main sermon, which was a continuation of the church’s sermon series, titled ‘Stronger than the enemy,” the general overseer, likened the problems of individuals and nations to mountains, which can be moved by faith.

Recalling one of his prophecies for the year that “erstwhile stubborn mountains will move,” he called on the congregation to tackle their mountains head on.

He then highlighted the strategies to deal with mountains, leading the congregation in aggressive prayers to activate each of them at the service, which was largely devoted to prayers.

He advised strongly against tolerating one’s mountains because that makes the mountain remain; rather they should be confronted.

“Don’t pretend there is no mountain, don’t ignore your problem, confront it,” he said.

He also advised against the practice of taking problems to fellow men always, instead of God.

In a testimony, he spoke about a tree in the middle of a major road in Lokoja, Kogi sate, where he went for a programme.

He said residents told him that it could not be cut down for spiritual reasons but that he took note of that and went ahead with the programme.

He recalled that there was a rainstorm that night and by daybreak, the tree was on its side, completely uprooted.