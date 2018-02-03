Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, on Saturday, visited some ongoing road projects in Bayelsa to assess the level of work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that projects visited are Alebiri Community Protection Shore, the two kilometre Alebiri/Isampou Ogbobabene link road, Ogbobagbene 3.2 km link road and construction of six kilometre Toribeni Road in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, the minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at the project sites and commended the contractors for their commitment and diligence.

He noted that the Federal Government was determined to bequeath what he described as legacy projects that would enhance the standard of living of the rural people.

Lokpobiri, lauded the communities, particularly the youths, for their peaceful disposition and support, as there had been no cases of disruption at project sites.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the development of Nigeria, particularly the Niger Delta, because of the difficult terrain they found themselves.

“The president is committed to rural development. These roads will help in moving agricultural produce, improve the quality of life, and create wealth and employment for the people.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture is doing roads, even within Yenagoa, there are water projects, also in Delta.

“The contractors normally have difficulty with the terrain, pricing of the projects, and the land owners, but we are committed to bringing development to the people.

“We will provide our people with basic infrastructural facilities for the benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

He said despite paucity of funds and under pricing of the job, the present administration would remain resolute to the completion of all projects embarked upon.

In his reaction, Mr Olushiyan Femi, Director, Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, commended the contractors for the work done.

He said the ministry was prepared to tackle the many challenges militating against the road projects with a view to ensuring that their completion on time.

Femi said the roads have a lot of benefit to the rural people as they would ease their stress and hardship.