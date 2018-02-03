Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Kano attended the wedding Fatiha of his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Hafiz Ibrahim Kawu.

NAN reports that Osinbajo attended the wedding ceremony at the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque located at Dangi Round About along Zaria Road in Kano metropolis.

The Vice President was accompanied to the venue by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, Sen. Barau Jibril-Maliya, Sen. Kabir Gaya and the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Alhaji Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila.

Other prominent personalities that also attended the wedding with the Vice President were politicians and top government officials.

After the wedding, the Vice President later paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II. He had a closed door meeting with the monarch for about 50 minutes.

NAN reports that during the visit to Kano, Osinbajo also inspected the multi-billion Naira underpass being executed by the Kano State government at Katsina Road.

The Vice President has returned to Abuja.