President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and professional colleagues of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, in congratulating him on 60th birthday February 4,2018.

President Buhari felicitated with the family and friends of the APC chieftain on the joyous day, affirming that Adebayo, who served as Governor of Ekiti State for four years, 1999-2003, worked committedly to improve the livelihood of his people.

As a party stalwart, the President commended the many sacrifices Adebayo made in ensuring the formation of the APC, by always projecting ideas, and suggesting the construction of a political institution with strong national appeal, acceptance and sympathy for the improvement of the lives of all Nigerians.

President Buhari believed the former governor’s brilliance, diligence, forthrightness and strong sense of patriotism will always be desired for the development of the nation.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Adebayo longer life, more wisdom and greater opportunities to serve the nation and humanity.