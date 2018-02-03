The Katsina State government has announced plans to recruit 54 Medical Consultants for its hospitals across the state.

Governor Aminu Masari made the disclosure when he received the management of Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, led by the Medical Director, Suleiman Muhammad which paid him courtesy call on Saturday in Katsina.

The governor said 600 nurses and other auxiliary staff would also be recruited in the same period, adding that the exercise would enhance healthcare delivery in the state.

He also assured that the state government would continue to partner with the Federal Medical Centre to enhance the well-being of the people of the state.

Earlier, Mr. Muhammad, had told the governor that they were in his office to show their appreciation for the support the state government had been giving the centre.

He specifically commended the government for supporting the center with monthly grant of N250,000 since its inception.

He requested for the laying of asphalt on the ring-road in the centre, pointing out that paucity of funds had made it difficult for the center to complete the project.