Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has declared the readiness of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate and complete legacy projects in the rural areas of the Niger Delta region.

According to Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri noted that despite the difficult terrain the Federal Government is determined to bequeath what he described as legacy projects that would enhance the standard of living of the rural people.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who was speaking in Yenagoa on Saturday after an inspection tour of project sites in Ekeremor and Sagbama local Government areas, expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work done.

Senator Lokpobiri, who inspected the level of work done at the Alebiri Community protection Shore, Alebiri/Isampou Ogbobabene 2 km link road, Ogbobagbene 3.2 km link road, in Ekeremor, Construction of 6 km Toribeni road in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, ommended the contractors handling the projects for their commitment and diligence towards the completion of the jobs.

Senator Lokpobiri also commended the communities, particularly the youths,for their peaceful disposition and support, as there had been no cases of disruption at project sites.

He said the President Muhammadu Bahari is committed in the development Nigeria as a country and the Niger Delta, despite the difficult terrain they found themselves.

”The President is committed to rural developement, this roads will help in agricultural produce, improve the quality of life, create wealth and employment for the people.”

”The Federal Ministry of Agriculture is doing roads even within Yenagoa, water projects both in Bayelsa and Delta respectively.”

”The contractors normally have difficulty with the terrain, pricing of the projects, the land owners, but we are committed to bringing development to the people”.

”We will provide our people with basic infrastructural facilities, for the benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

He said despite the paucity of funds and and under pricing of the job, the present administration would remain resolute in the completion of all projects embarked upon.

Also commenting, the Director Rural Development, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Olushiyan Femi, commended the contractors for work done.

He noted that the challenges faced during construction of the roads are much, but they are prepared to face it for the road to be completed, within a short period.

Femi said the road have a big benefit to the rural people as it will ease their stress and hardship.