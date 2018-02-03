The Director-General of the National Teachers Institute Kaduna, Professor Garba Dahuwa, has charged stakeholders in charge of capacity building for teachers to present genuine teachers for the training.

Findings gathered that not fewer than 700 teachers are expected to participate in the training which is expected to commence soon in six geopolitical zones of the country.

He made this known in Kaduna at the weekend while meeting with stakeholders on the proposed nationwide capacity building workshop for primary and secondary school teachers.

According to him, the institute has always emphasized the need to allow every Nigerian teacher to participate in retraining workshops so that they will have the opportunity to benefit from the exercise.

Nonetheless, he charged stakeholders comprising of state Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) and Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to present genuine teachers during the training.

He said this year’s training will be carried out in four thematic areas namely language communication skills, academic leadership, special education needs and digital literacy.

Dahuwa said that 18 participants will be drawn from each of the states, saying, the training will hold in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

To this end, he solicited for the support and cooperation of the stakeholders towards the exercise the success of the programme, saying, there is the need for the stakeholders to train science teachers too.