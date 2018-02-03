The Zamfara police command has issued a two weeks ultimatum to bandits, unlawful groups and individuals in possession of fire arms in the state, to surrender them.

The ultimatum is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Shehu.

“The ultimatum will commence from today,Saturday, 3rd February, 2018; therefore the outlawed groups, especially herders, farmers, yansakai, repentant bandits, vigilante and militia groups, which activities are not in conformity with the laws of the land, should abide by this directives,” it said.

The command said upon expiry of the ultimatum, the ongoing mop-up of small and light weapons would be intensified, warning that any person or group arrested in possession of firearms would face the wrath of the law.

The command therefore urged members of the public to cooperate with it and utilise its Complaints boxes in sharing the useful Information.