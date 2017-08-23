An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Dare Yusuf, has advised government at all levels to invest more in infrastructure to attract foreign investors to the country.

Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Wednesday that provision of good infrastructure would make Nigeria attractive.

He said that good infrastructure would discourage many Nigerians from searching for greener pastures in foreign countries.

“Investors will be interested in a place where there are good road networks, stable electricity, well laid streets, modern markets, good architectural buildings, furnished schools, hospitals and five star hotels.

“Infrastructural amenities will serve as a tourist sites where people from different parts of the world will like to visit on a daily basis.

“That is what attracted most people from other parts of the world to visit France, England, Switzerland and Sweden to enjoy their summer or winter holiday because they have good infrastructure in place.

“It is time for our leaders to understand the importance of good infrastructure by investing heavily on it to catch the attention of the world,” he said.

The legal practitioner said that infrastructural development should not be left in the hands of the government alone, and urged private individuals and organisations to collaborate with government at all levels.

“When we beautify our environment and improve our economy, there will be no need for Nigerians to travel to foreign land for survival,” he said.