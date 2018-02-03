The Federal Ministry of Education has approved the appointment of Dr. Ali Adamu as the acting Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Gombe.

The appointment, according to a source in the institution, followed approval by the Governing Council of the College, following the expiration of the former Provost’s tenure, Dr. Adamu Gimba Abbas, who was asked to proceed on compulsory terminal leave before February 6, 2017.

Until his appointment, Dr. Adamu was a Chief Lecturer and the Deputy Provost of the College. He has served as head of Mathematics department, Dean School of Science Education and Dean School of Undergraduates Studies at various times.

Born in Gombe in 1969, he started his education at the Hassan Central Primary School, Gombe in 1976. He proceeded to Government Comprehensive Day Secondary School, Gombe in 1982 and completed his secondary education at Government Science Secondary School, Gombe in 1987.

From there he went to Federal University of Technology, Yola, in 1987, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Statistics in 1992. Adamu acquired the Teachers Training Certificate (TTC) at the FCE (T), Gombe in 1997.

Heobtained his Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science; Masters’ and PhD degrees in Statistics at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi in 1995, 2000 and 2012, respectively. Dr. Adamu joined the FCE (T), Gombe in 1997.