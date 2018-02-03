Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed February 19 for further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Abia State Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and two others over alleged N3.2 billion fraud.

Justice Idris adjourned the matter after the defence team led by Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Gordy Uche (SAN) concluded the cross-examination of the eigth prosecution witness, Kingsley Ekwem.

The EFCC is prosecuting Kalu, his Commissioner for Finance, Udeh Jones Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nigeria Limited on an amended 34 count charge of N3.2 billion fraud.

They were alleged to have used the following banks to perpetrate the alleged fraud, Manny Bank, Spring Bank Plc, (now Heritage Bank), the defunct Standard Trust Bank, now United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) and Fin Land Bank, now First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

They all however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During the proceedings Uche (SAN) cross-examined the witness on a document titled, ‘Search report in respect of Slok Nigeria Ltd’, dated September 2, 2002, which contained the names of the company’s directors. The search report was signed by D. U. Odu and Associates.

Some of the names read out by the witness as being the directors of the company included; Chief I. K. Ijeoma, Mrs. Ifeoma Kalu and Mr. N. Uzor.

When asked if the name of the 1st defendant (Dr. Kalu) was contained in the list, the witness responded; “I can’t see the name of the 1st defendant in it”.

The witness was cross-examined on the document by the defence lawyer in order to discredit claims by the prosecution that the former Abia governor was still a director at Slok Nigeria Ltd while occupying the position between 1999 and 2007.

Earlier, the judge had overruled the prosecution’s objection to the cross-examination of the witness by Kalu’s lawyer with the document.

While dismissing the objection, the court had held that Section 214 (2) of the Evidence Act has defined the process of cross-examination.

“It appears the first defendant’s lawyer is not restrained to carry on with his cross-examination. The objection by the prosecution at this stage of proceedings is premature and is hereby dismissed”, the judge held.