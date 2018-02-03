The Vice Chairman of Finima Community Development Committee in Bonny local government area of Rivers State, Mr. Agomienye Tobin, has lauded the management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for building a 70 Housing units of four bedroom flats for the people of the community.

Tobin, who gave the commendation during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the gesture was commendable as it would give the people of Finima community a sense of belonging.

He stated that the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of NLNG in the community has really given the people of Finima a face-lift and great joy, and called on other companies to emulate NLNG in community development projects.

The CDC Vice Chairman thanked the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, for his managerial ability of handling issues concerning the company and the community, enjoining him to keep up the tempo.

Tobin, however noted with dismay that there are plans by NLNG to rent the building through some sections of the community without sharing the building among the three major chieftaincy houses in Finima namely Tobin, Brown and Attoni respectively, as it is the right thing to be done to avoid conflict.

He stated that the rumour making the rounds could cause communal crisis which would deter the development and progress of the community, and appealed to the authorities of NLNG to Jettision such plans in order not to tarnish their good image, reputation and the good things they have done for the people of Finima Community and Nigeria at large.

Tobin assured that FDC will always ensure that peace reign supreme in the community as no development could strive in an atmosphere of acrimony, rancor and infighting.

He reiterated his appeal to the management of NLNG to always maintain their good relationship with the people of Finima Community as FDC is ever willing to continue to synergy with them to achieve set goals.