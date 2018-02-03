Geared towards ensuring optimal performance in the Nigeria oil and gas sector, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has graduated 25 trainees on plant maintenance and development at the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, (KPRC).

The trainees who benefited from PTDF’s Post Training Attachment Program (PTA) were said to have undergone six months training on industrial welding , maintenance and construction.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony and certificate presentation to the trainees, Executive Secretary of PTDF, Dr Aliyu Bello Gusau requested the KPRC to retain the trainees in their establishment.

He explained that apart from the PTA initiative which avails players in the petroleum industry like KPRC the opportunity to engage and utilize the skills and services of the trainees in maintaince and development of their plants, the PDTF has deviced strategies to ensure that the trainees secure permanent employment as employers will be mandated to consult the Joint Qualification System (JQS) hosted and managed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCMB).

According to him, “the essence of the training is to prepare the major Industry players that the PTDF is training day in day our for practical on the-job-training and the KPRC was gracious enough to accept quite a number of these people to come and have a practical experience so, these people are been trained for about six months and they are graduating today.

“In fact , we are currently engaged with all the Refineries in addition to some key private sector organizations in the PTA programmes. We currently have 19 trainees in warri and six as first batch in Port Harcourt refineries, in addition to 25 we are graduating today.

“This is an indication of of our commitment towards ensuring the engagement of Nigerians by industry through upskilling and on the job exposure of trainees,” he said.

“Infact, just last week, we had a meeting with NCDMB and its becoming mandatory , if you want employees, you will have the first consult with the JQS to see what are the skills, capabilities that are available, and at the regulation of the industry, the NCDMB assured us that they are going to ensure maximum enforcement of that particular system.

“Finally to our graduating trainees , it is our hope that the experience you received will serve as an additional incentive for each and everyone of you to contribute to the development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“Please be informed that the PTDF is working closely with other key industry partners to ensure you are considered for full time engagement through the Industry Joint Qualification System (JQS) been hosted and managed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board,(NCMB) wherein your full data and qualification will be listed for consideration by industry stakeholders for employment. It is our belief that with the training you received, the experience of the pta and the listing on the JQS, employers will be asking to employ you,” he concluded.