The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has commenced the investigation of 10 suspected oil thieves handed over to it on Thursday 1 February 2018 by the Nigerian Navy.

The EFCC’s Head on Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were handed over to the EFCC alongside a vessel: MT Breakthrough by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder Naval Base in Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for further investigation and prosecution.

According to the NNS Pathfinder’s Commander, Navy Captain Victor Choji, the suspects were arrested by the NNS Pathfinder’s patrol team deployed for anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations around Dawes Island, Port-Harcourt.

The vessel, laden with an estimated 4,757 metric tons of products suspected to be crude oil, while under surveillance, was discovered to have switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) to evade surveillance in order to carry out an economic crime with the products onboard.

The suspects include Kolawole A Ezekiel; Olisa Basil Chukwutem; Friday Utibe; Emi Azubike; Oriyomi Olatunji; Ushiagwu Simon; Salihu Oricha Jimoh; Onche John, Onovuakpo John and Ubong Brendan, would soon be charged to court when investigations are concluded.