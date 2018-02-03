Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has appointed Hannah Ogunesan as the new Head of Service in the state with effect from Thursday, February 8, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to the State Government announced.

Ogunesan will succeed Soji Eniade, the present Head of Service who will retire from the civil service on February 7.

NAN reports that Ogunesan was the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters before the appointment was announced.

Ogunesan, who joined the public service of the state on April 1, 1989, has served in various capacities and was appointed permanent secretary on July 1, 2015.

She is an alumnae of the London School of Economics’ Executive Summer School, where she completed an approved programme on Strategic Decisions in Management.

Ogunesan holds a Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Business Administration from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye) and the University of Ado-Ekiti (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti).

The statement also announced the appointment of the outgoing HOS as Executive Assistant (Administration) to the governor “due to his sterling performance during his tenure”.

Eniade’s appointment will also take effect from Thursday, February 8.

He is the second Executive Assistant to be appointed by the governor.

Dr. Moronkola Thomas, a two-time commissioner, was the first to be appointed in March, 2017.

Allis said: “Eniade has meritoriously and brilliantly served the state in various capacities prior to his appointment as HOS in August 2014.

“In view of his sterling performance as HOS, the governor has equally approved his appointment as Executive Assistant (Administration) to the governor.”