The House of Representatives has condemned the extra-judicial killings of Nigerians abroad, urging citizens in the Diaspora, who have nothing tangible doing to return home, rather than remaining there to be killed on flimsy excuse.

This was disclosed to National Assembly correspondents in Abuja by the Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Matters, Hon Rita Orji, who noted that Nigerians living abroad are often times being killed unlawfully over allegations of involvement in drugs.

She tasked the Federal Government to always insist on full autopsy report of any Nigerian in the Diaspora killed extra-judicially to check unsubstantiated claim of the victims’ involvement in drugs.

Orji disclosed that her committee in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, has fashioned out a programme tagged “Stay Home and Build” to cater for Nigerians in Diaspora, who would want to return home.

- Advertisement -

She explained that under the programme, Nigerians in Diaspora who had no visible means of livelihood will be trained in various skills and empowered to start off on the own if they return to the country.

Orji reiterated that the ‘Stay Home and Build’, which will run in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations in various countries, will help participants to learn various trades before returning to Nigeria.

According to her: “We are working with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on building the most sophisticated technology acquisition centre which approval I have gotten right now that will take at least 600 youths.

“We are working with Nigerians in Diaspora, European chapter, American chapter, African chapter, who all just left Nigeria after our recent meeting, that they will help us in locating Nigerian youths that are doing nothing in their various countries to help put them in companies over there where they can learn technical skills after which we will bring them home to key into the NDE project which is commencing next month.”