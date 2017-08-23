Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activists, Chief Mike Ozekhome has said it is disgraceful and shameful that President Muhammadu Buhari who only returned to the country on Saturday, after 105 days in the UK on medical vacation, cannot work from office because of ‘Rats and Rodents’.

Ozekhome, who is currently in the United States on the invitation of the Center for Civil and Human Rights, described present administration as “Opaque government of barefaced misinformation, lies, deceit and cluelessness” adding that “Its directionless-ness and incapacity to govern are hurting this country badly”.

Furthermore, Ozekhome said, “The Nigerian economy is in horrific tatters, image baldy battered, security shattered, governance mangled and transparency and accountability interred”.

In a statement entitled ‘Of Rats and Rodents, Driving PMB Out of Office’, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said, “It is a very shameful and disgraceful statement that emanated from the presidency to the effect that PMB, after a whole 105 days abroad on medical grounds, cannot work from his office because of rats and rodents.

“So, a whole Julius Berger, the German construction giant has to be called in to drive them away and repaint the office!

“This statement further derides and shames Nigeria as a country. Why didn’t the same or similar rodents pursue Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan during their presidency?

“For truth, there is another mini office at the villa quite different from the official residence and main office.

“Let PMB work from them. Let’s see our president working, not through still photo shopping.

“For how long will this government take the Nigerian citizens for a ride and for robots?

“Who told the image makers we are as brainless as they are?

“Don’t they know that lies have expiry date and that propaganda cannot substitute for image making?

“Goebel was a fantastic world war propagandist, but failed woefully as Information minister.

“Let this opaque government of barefaced misinformation, lies, deceit and cluelessness know that its directionless-ness and incapacity to govern are hurting this country badly.

“The economy is in horrific tatters, image baldy battered, security shattered, governance mangled and transparency and accountability interred.

Continuing Ozekhome said, “Nigeria is today more divided, more hate-inebriated, more crisis- ridden and more dangerous precipice-prone than ever before.

“Nigeria is today more derided, more excoriated and more corrupt than it has ever been”.

“Nigeria has never had it so bad since her forced amalgamation on January 1, 1914, by imperious Lord Lugard and his wife Flora Lugard (nee Shaw, who actually named the country after “Niger-Area” ).

“God, help us.”