The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has applauded the Tivs of the Middle Belt for showing disgust about their state in Nigeria and for demanding for a separate state of Takuruku Republic.

IPOB said this came in the face of sponsored and sustained harassment, intimidation, massacre by Fulani dominated security operatives in the Nigeria security apparatus.

A statement signed by the media and publicity secretary of the group Comrade Emma Powerful, insisted that there is no alternative to peace in Nigeria than dividing the country along “ancient boundaries for the benefit of all”.

It said it knew that Middle Belt was deceived into fighting against Igbos when they clamoured for a nation for itself.

“This is what we IPOB have been clamoring and fighting for since 1967 till date. Dividing Nigeria along ancient boundaries for the benefit of all, irrespective of tribe or religion, is the only solution to the myriad of problems bedevilling Nigeria today”.

There is no other solution. The incompatibility and irreconcilable value systems of the feudal core Arewa caliphate North to the progressive, egalitarian and predominantly Judeo-Christian Middle Belt, South East, South South and South West will forever make Nigeria unworkable”,the statement added.

It said if Southern Nigeria had been blessed with visionary leadership at the height of the nationalist fervour in the late 1950s, there would not have been any Fulani herdsmen genocide today or the Biafra holocaust of the war era, because the core Arewa North would have existed a separate Islamic country with full complement of Sharia law as they have always wished, it said.

It cited example of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh which decided to go their separate ways at independence.