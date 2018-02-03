A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Edo State, Prince Musa Braimah, has applauded the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, for its sterling performance in attracting investments to the state and restoring hope to the people.

Braimah said this during a chat with journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital.

According to him, “Governor Obaseki has proven to be a governor who put the interest of the state ahead and above any other thing and has continued to make policies that benefit Edo people.

“So far, based on my assessment, Governor Godwin Obaseki is doing well as he continues to record great strides in driving economic development and creating prosperity for the people.”

Braimah urged members of the opposition political parties in the state to join hands with Obaseki to develop the state by providing constructive criticism, noting, “All Obaseki needs now is the support of the people, including members of the opposition in the state, to enable him succeed with his plans to move the state forward.”

He added that members of the opposition parties in the state should forget about the acrimony but rather join forces with the governor on developmental matters because “every Edo person deserves a better deal and the governor is delivering on his promises.”

On industrialisation of the state, the PDP Chieftain said, “Based on visible facts on the ground, Governor Obaseki is making progress in moving the state in the right direction with his policies to transform the state into an economically viable state through his drive to attract foreign investors and opening up the state to the organised private sector to do business.

“I have kept records of Obaseki’s plans to diversify the state’s economy. I must say he is doing creditably well. I urge him not to relent or be distracted as Edo need to be prepared for a future where crude oil-based economy will no longer be driving growth.”

He added, “Despite being a Chieftain of the PDP, I give the governor kudos because I am also an Edo person, who believes that the policies of the governor on agriculture and industrialisation are capable of transforming the state into an economic hub in the country.”