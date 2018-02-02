The Muslim Rights Concern has kicked against the killing of six Fulanis in Gboko, Benue State, stressing that it is inhuman, barbaric and wicked.

The group in a statement released to the press signed by its director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, regretted that the media was silence about the murder, yet there voices cried out in high decibels during the unfortunate Benue killings.

The statement stated: “In particular, we are greatly worried that no media house has deemed it fit to give this dastardly act any attention. The radio stations are silent over it. The television stations have ignored it. The print media also do not consider it as newsworthy. Yet these are the same outfits which gave extensive coverage, superfluous broadcast times and exaggerated publicity to the unfortunate Benue killings.

The same media outfits kept mum when 732 Fulanis were massacred in Mambilla. They looked the other way when 82 women and children of Fulani stock were killed in cold blood in Numan. They said nothing when life was brutally snuffed out of 24 Fulanis in Lau. They couldn’t be bothered when 96 Fulanis were cut down in Kajuru.”

The group lamented the fact that the Fulani man, woman or child is no longer safe stressing that “heavy doses of ethinic jingoismare being injected into the blood streams of Nigerians on a daily basis”, making the Fulanis to be endangered species.

The group opined that the National Orientation Agency, the Nigerian Police and the press have a lot of role to play and there is an urgent need for the National orientation Agency to “re-engineer the Nigerian bolekaja mentality” and the police must do everything possible to bring to book perpetrators of this dastardly act and the media as well should be fair in its reportage.

Recall that six Fulani travellers were allegedly burned to death in Gboko, Plateau State, on Wednesday.