Oxfam, a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to the Nigerian government and private donors to support its mission to assist Internally Displaced Persons in the country.

Aurora Mathieu, the Lake Chad Basin Campaign Manager and Media Officer of Oxfam, made the appeal on the sideline of an event tagged ” a Poetry Night and Photo Exhibition’ organised by the organisation in Abuja.

Mathieu said that conflict was real and was currently ongoing in the North East of the country, and that was why the organisation saw the need to call on the general public for support.

She said that Oxfam was making efforts to sensitise the public in an attempt to reach out to people working in private sectors, NGO’s, agencies and donors.

Mathieu said: “The message is that the situation is bad for thousands of people in the North East, they’re hungry; they do not have shelters and are mostly displaced.

“People are having the impressions that the conflict is over and that Boko Haram has been defeated, which really is not the case because people are still suffering.”

According to her, Oxfam is making the efforts to pass the message that the conflict is still there and people are still suffering and action needs to be taken.

Mathieu commended the efforts of government to safeguard lives and properties of its citizens.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oxfam has been working in the North East region of Nigeria since 2014 and has reached over 450,000 people through provision of emergency food support, clean water and improved sanitation.

The organisation advocates protection of civilian and displaced persons who escaped from conflict-affected areas.