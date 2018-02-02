Dr Kabir Kabo, Director-General of the Centre for Management Development, on Friday in Abuja advised the federal and state governments to allocate at least one per cent of their annual budgets to manpower training for rapid national development.

Kabo said at a valedictory news conference in Abuja that Nigeria needed to meet up with the global standards in manpower training and development through a knowledge-based economy that would also fast track the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth agenda.

He said: “We need to think globally and act locally to move the country ahead and catch up with the global standard.”

Kabo, whose eight-year tenure of office at the centre would end on February 15, said it was absurd that the country had no definite national training policy which had adversely affected the system.

He, however, said the promotion of a knowledge-based economy through effective management and manpower training was a catalyst for sustainable growth.

The director-general said there was need to review the law that set up the CMD to achieve and set the benchmarks and standards for management and manpower training needs of the country.

Kabo, who is the seventh director-general of the organisation, said it needed support from its stakeholders, especially effective funding of its activities to contribute to national growth.

He announced that the centre had established six zonal offices and addressed various staff welfare matters in addition to promoting over 800 members of staff since his appointment in 2010.

Kabo announced that the centre had reclaimed its parcel of land earlier lost due to lack of funds for development in Abuja, adding that additional plots were also secured for projects in Gombe, Jigawa and Kano.

According to him, the CMD has revamped its website and recorded only two cases of staff discipline but without dismissal since 2010.

CMD, a parastatal agency of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, was established to drive the vision, plans and training programmes of Federal Government.

It is currently involved in the regulation of standards, development of managerial manpower for the country and a broad range of skills to enhance quality of management and leadership for attainment of national economic goals.