Muhammad Bako, Nasarawa State Chairman of National Youths Council of Nigeria, has advised youths to be peaceful and law abiding ahead of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state on February 6.

The NYCN Chairman made the call on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia, urging the youth to shun violence and embrace peace by engaging themselves in useful ventures.

Bako said that the youths in the state should always seek the path of peace in order to witness development adding that, ‘no society can develop in an atmosphere of crises.

He advised them not to allow themselves to be used by anybody or politicians to disrupt the President’s visit in the name of politics or any sentiment’.

He explained that so far the President had given employment opportunities to many youths through N-Power Programme hence the need for all of us to prove to be responsible.

According to Bako, this will influence him to provide 500, 000 more jobs promised by him.

He added that some privileged persons in the society prefer to use the youth to perpetrate crisis and destroy lives and property in the country instead of empowering them to be useful to the society.

Bako said: “We sometimes allow ourselves to be brainwashed into carrying arms to perpetrate violence against our fellow human beings in the name of religion, tribe or politics forgetting that we are future leaders.”

He also attributed the increasing rate of crime and crisis in the country to intake of hard drugs and advised youths to desist from taking drugs as it only destroy their lives and future.

He also condemned the incessant attacks and reprisal attacks by different groups in the country particularly in Nasarawa and urged the government to be proactive rather than reacting all the time.

He advised the security agencies to restructure the security architecture, improve on intelligent so as to stop and apprehend criminals before they commit any crime.

He called on the Federal Government to deploy military to Nasarawa/Benue border towns in order to restore peace and return the displaced persons to their homes.

The chairman also called on the Nasarawa and Federal Governments to Institute investigation to unravel those responsible for the attacks of innocent people in the state.