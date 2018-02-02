Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has withdrawn criminal cases against Anosike brothers and their company, Daily Times of Nigeria.

This is on the heels of a petition the Anosikes sent to the IGP on January 31, 2018 in which they alleged that a former lawmaker, Sen. Ikechukwu Obiora, employed the services of DIG Hyacinth Dagala to invade their Abuja and Lagos offices.

In the petition, they also told the IGP that they were arrested and detained, refused bail alongside their staff.

The letter withdrawing the cases dated 2nd February, 2018 which was signed by ACP Henry Njoku Esq. and Omosun Mathew, Prosecution Officer was addressed to the Registrar, Mpape Magistrate Court, FCT Abuja.

The cases listed in the withdrawal letter are: CR/10/2018 1GP Vs Fidelis Anosike; CR/18/2018 IGP Vs Ayodele Olaleke and 4 others; and Motion No: MN11/2018 IGP Vs Fidelis Anosike and Noel Anosike.

The statement said: “Take notice that the prosecution wishes to discontinue the above stated cases before this Honourable Court.”