Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to Service Chiefs as a wrong approach towards maintaining peace and unity in the country.

Speaking through its National Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere said it was wrong for the President to deal with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Boko Haram in the same manner.

Odumakin told reporters, “I do not think the President should deal with Boko Haram and IPOB in the same breath. Boko Haram and IPOB are not the same.

“While Boko Haram is a terrorist organization that goes about bombing people and places, IPOB is an open organization.

“What IPOB has done is to call for a sit-at-home but Boko Haram is a terrorist group, except you want IPOB to go underground like Boko Haram.

“It is a wrong approach. You cannot treat Boko Haram and an open organization like IPOB in the same manner.”