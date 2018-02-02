President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said Nigeria had no regret fighting apartheid in South Africa until a full democratic system was established in the country.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while receiving the outgoing South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Lulu Mnguni, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said Nigeria had no regret fighting the scourge of apartheid in South Africa until a full democratic system was established in the country,” the statement read in part.

Buhari said Nigeria made lots of sacrifices during the years of apartheid to ensure that full rights were restored to all citizens, irrespective of the colour of their skin.

The President said Nigeria would continue to strengthen its historic and fraternal relationship with South Africa.

Buhari, who congratulated Mnguni on the successful completion of his duty tour, said bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa will be improved, especially in trade where both countries have areas of competitive advantage.

In his remarks, the outgoing envoy expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for all the support he received.

He said the relationship between both countries had a long history of brotherliness and partnership in promoting the African cause, adding that he would return to South Africa with fond memories of Nigeria.