Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said there was no going back in the fight against corruption in the country.

Speaking during a press briefing on the outcome of the just-concluded 30th Ordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Magu further said the war against corruption in the country will be fought like it has never been fought before.

He said whoever saw what happened during the summit in Addis Ababa where President Muhammadu Buhari led the AU’s theme for the year 2018: “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,” the person would be proud to be a Nigerian.

Magu said: “I am delighted, we are all delighted. Anybody who has seen what happened in Addis Ababa, will certainly be proud of yourself as a Nigerian.

“We are not hiding. We are passionate about fighting corruption. We are unrelenting in the face of all manners of adversity. There is no doubt about that and now, the whole of Africa is united in the fight against corruption.

“I think we are very lucky. We will take advantage of that and we will make sure something is really achieved.”

On the fight against corruption on the African continent, Magu told newsmen that a few modalities have been listed, saying that the response of the AU is being awaited to finalise a programme on implementation.

Magu further spoke on the anti-corruption fight in the country, saying that the war will be carried out like it has never been fought before.

Hear Magu: “Of course, yes, we are going to fight like it has never been fought before. I think you are seeing what we are doing. We are even encouraged by the fact that the judiciary in Lagos has created special court and that is a plus,” Magu declared.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said President Buhari had during the AU session, spoke about the effects and consequences of corruption that had rendered African countries perpetual poverty.

Onyeama also said President Buhari further spoke on all the other ramifications such as human trafficking and irregular migration, that all stem from corruption, including conflicts on the continent.

According to Onyeama, “A roadmap is being elaborated of activities that would be undertaken throughout the year with, of course, Mr President being at the heart of all that.

“So, every single African country will be part of this programme and it is really believed that this can and should be a game changer.

“And what was interested was that one of the presidents, during the summit, President Museveni of Uganda, recalled a statement made by a British Prime Minister in 1961, Harold Macmillan, ‘The Wind of Change,’ that there was a wind of change blowing across Africa in 1961 and that he feels the same way today, that there is a wind of change blowing across the continent.

“I think it is important to have seen that Mr President, Nigeria, is really driving that and at the forefront of that,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama further said that the takeaway from the President’s performance during the summit was that Nigeria was back very strongly at the head and of the leadership of the African continent.

Speaking on the launch of the Single African Air Transport Market during the session, the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the quest to become one family in Africa and in view of the African Agenda 2063, some African Ministers in 1999, thought and considered the necessity of a liberalised single aviation market within Africa.

“Of course, mindful of the fact that African continent is large enough and opportune, deals and businesses and population and even shares geographical size, is enough to create a vibrant market to serve our people,” Sirika said.