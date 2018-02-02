The Akwa Ibom State Government on Friday charged the returnees from Libya to put behind their ugly experiences and integrate into the system.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, gave the charge in Uyo while dispatching the 10 returnees to their different local government areas.

Ekpo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s office, Mr Nkopuruk Ekaiko, urged the them to find ways of making meaningful living for themselves and contribute to the development of the state.

The 10 returnees were among those rescued by the Federal Government last month.

According to him, the event represents one of the last stages of their full re-integration into society, which began with their reception at Port Harcourt international airport on Jan. 9, and Jan. 16.

He told them that the state had more job prospects and business opportunities for people who were willing to use their creative talents positively.

“It is morally depressing for young people to embark on misadventure to foreign lands whose economic fortunes are worse than our nation.’’

The deputy governor urged public-spirited individuals to assist them to settle down by offering them some economic empowerment facilities.

He said that the returnees had successfully undergone through the process of de-briefing, screening and profiling as well as medical treatment, courtesy of the state government.

He added that some indigenes of the state had also presented them with relief materials and other essential items.

Ekpo added that a seamstress among them, was presented with a sewing machine, while the sick ones were still receiving still receiving medical attention in the hospital.