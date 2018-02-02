The Wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu, has donated Breast Cancer screening kits to 500 Women in Gwandu local government area.

Bagudu also donated textile materials, hijabs and foodstuffs to the women as part of activities marking the 2018 the World Hijab Day in the state.

Zainab, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Tsahara Bawa, said that over 200 ladies had undergone free Genotype test organised by the state Sickle Cell Association (KRSCA).

She urged women of all faiths to imbibe a dress code that dignified womanhood.

“The dresses worn by some women nowadays are provocative and immoral.”

She, therefore, advised women to wear decent clothes so that men would not belittle or address them immorally.

She further urged women to propagate the wearing of Hijab as a symbol of honour for women.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Gwandu Local Government Area, Alhaji Shehu Dalijan, commended the donor for choosing the area for part of activities marking the World Hijab Day in the state.

Dalijan urged women to strive to improve on their education and health.

The World Hijab Day, a movement to encourage religious tolerance and understanding worldwide, is an annual event founded by Nazma Khan in 2013.

Khan is a philanthropist, social activist, and social entrepreneur.

The event is marked on Feb. 1 in 140 countries worldwide to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to wear and experience the hijab.