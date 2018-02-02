The Gombe State Government is to conduct pre-retirement workshop for civil servants due to retire from public service, Malam Adamu Abubakar, the Head of Civil Service, disclosed this in an interview with reporters in Gombe on Friday.

He said that pre-retirement workshop was a key issue since there were opportunities as well as difficulties in life after retirement.

“At the workshop various resource persons will equip the participants with relevant skills and exposure on how to manage their lives after retirement,’ he said.

Abubakar said the workshop would be in batches and would commence as soon as funds were made available.

“We had planned the workshop since last year, but lack of funds prevented the conduct.

“Now, there is financial provision for the workshop and we will do it,” he said.

According to him, in 2017 the workshop was conducted for permanent secretaries at Yankari Game Reserves in Bauchi State.

“We are planning also to conduct another workshop for directors of administration in the state,’ he said.

He called on the civil servants in the state to continue to put in their best to reciprocate government’s gestures.