The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has pledged Federal Government’s readiness to support Nigerian scientists in conversion of research and innovation findings into products and services.

A statement issued in Abuja on Friday by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Deputy Director of Press in the ministry, said that Onu made the pledge when he received a delegation from the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN).

Onu said administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would support Nigerian Scientists to develop technology and innovation that would help the country grow at a faster rate and compete favourably with developed countries.

The minister assured the delegation that the ministry would support any intellectual property in any field of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for the development of natural resources in the country.

He, therefore, called on scientists to work harder to ensure that the country became a truly great nation.

“Nigeria cannot be truly great without the enormous contributions of scientists.

“Nigeria need to conduct research and innovation work in areas of our needs, thereby putting an end to continuous importation of products into the country.

“Nigerian scientists will help in harnessing our raw materials to convert them to products we can consume in our nation,” he said.

Earlier, CSN President, Prof. Sunday Okeniyi, told the minister that the society was seeking collaboration with the ministry to facilitate research and development in the nation.

He expressed optimism that the effort would deepen deployment of STI in enhancing the pace of socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Okeniyi solicited the ministry’s support in the professional practice of chemistry and requested for the propagation of the society’s ideals.

“SCN is the major professional body representing and promoting the practice of chemistry in Nigeria,” the president said.