The Enugu State Government says that one of its major policy thrusts is to achieve self-sufficiency in food production and exportation in 2018.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Emeka Edeh, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

He said that the state government was prepared to fulfill its mandate to the people as enshrined in its four-point agenda.

Mr. Edeh said that the policy thrust as it affected agriculture was the establishment of 21 green cities for food production, following the state government’s undertaking to make food available to the people.

He said that the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had been living up to his word by training over 2,000 youths on self-reliant agriculture.

Mr. Edeh said that the governor trained and empowered the youth with N100,000 each to set up a business and promised to do more if the money was properly managed.

He said the government had planted hectares of maize, rice, soya beans and other crops in its green cities, saying that government had also established 16 fish ponds across the state.

The commissioner said that the state government was encouraging the local governments to establish their own green cities as part of this year’s project.