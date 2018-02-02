The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Suleiman Kazaure, has advised corps members to embrace and explore the four cardinal points of the scheme.

Kazaure gave this advice on Thursday while addressing the 2017 Batch ‘B’ stream II corps members deployed to Oyo, Ogun and Kwara States currently having their orientation course at Oyo State NYSC Permanent Orientation camp, Ogbakuta, Iseyin, Oyo State.

The DG said the four distinct cardinal points which are: Orientation course, Place of Primary Assignment, secondary assignment also known as Community Development Service and the winding-up and passing out parade are NYSC cardinal points designed not to just uphold the national unity and integration but also to equip and prepare the corps members ahead for future task ahead.

He thereby urged the corps members to make judicious use of the key activities of the orientation course like the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), be a good ambassador at their place of primary assignment and organise programmes to aid host communities in order to have a successful service year.

The DG also appealed to the corps members to conduct themselves very well and shun all forms of immoral act.

He said, “Conduct yourself very well during your service year, avoid drug abuse and cybercrime, avoid provocative mode of dressing and be a good ambassador of NYSC, your family and the country as a whole.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Ifeoma E. Anidobi, told the Director-General that the corps members and the camp officials conduct themselves in a disciplined and responsible manner at all times.

She said the camp registered a total of 2,304 corps members, made up of 1098 males and 1206 females of which Kwara has 640 while 688 registered on Ogun platform and Oyo state being the host recorded 976 corps members.

The highlight of the event was the official commissioning of the Mini OBS studio by the Director-General.

Also present at the event were dignitaries like the acting director, press and public relations, NYSC directorate headquarter, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the director, special duties, Mr Hillary Nasamu, the Ogun State coordinator, Mr John Okpo and the Kwara State coordinator, Mr Amaefule Remigius.