Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating the principle of federal character in the appointment of heads of security agencies.

There have been arguments that the appointments are skewed in favour of the north.

Speaking after unveiling the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Thursday, the elder statesman asked the national assembly and the federal character commission to “raise the alarm or call for correction” of the action.

“Let me emphasise important areas, programmes, priorities or processes for improved attention. To start with, we seem to have taken nation building for granted. Nation building must be given continued attention to give every citizen a feeling of belonging and a stake in his or her country,” Obasanjo said.

“For instance, the federal character principle, as espoused in our constitution, was to guide the leadership to search for competent holders of major offices to be distributed within the entire nation, and avoid concentration in a few ethnic hands or geographical places, as we currently have in the leadership of our security apparatus.

“To avoid such non-integrative situation, we have the national assembly and the Federal Character Commission, both institutions which must raise the alarm or call for correction of actions by the executive that violates the spirit of our constitution.”

Obasanjo also said his letter to Buhari was not borne out of malice or “bad belle” but out of deep concern for the situation of our country.

“Last week, I issued a statement which I did not do lightly or frivolously but out of deep concern for the situation of our country,” he said.

“I wonder why some Nigerians were worried why I had to pay respect to the Nigerian President at Addis Ababa. That’s my own upbringing as a well-born and bred Yoruba boy.

“That doesn’t mean that what I have said about the President, was said out of bitterness and hatred. It is evident that the president has performed, in some areas, good enough.

“In other areas not good and a proper advice was given which he may take and he may not take.

“I didn’t do that out of malice or out of ‘bad belle.’ I did it out of my respect for that office and my interest, and I hope, in your interest and the interest of Buhari in Nigeria.”