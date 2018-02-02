Gombe State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of the sum of N114 billion into law with an increase of the sum of N9.268 billion above the initial proposal presented by the State Governor.

This followed the adoption of the recommendations contained in the report of the House Committee on Appropriation presented on the floor of the House Thursday.

While presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Solomon Philip Jisimah, said the Budget is made up of a Capital Expenditure of N61.217 billion representing 53.61% and a Recurrent Expenditure of N52. 973 billion representing 43.39%.

He added that the Budget will be funded with Recurrent receipts of N73,068,366,500.00 and Capital receipts of N61, 309, 829,476.00.

While giving the sectoral allocation of the capital expenditure the Chairman said that the Economic Sector has the highest allocation of N35,250,904,545.00 representing 57.58% followed by the Social Sector with N21,293,402,780.00 representing 34.78% while Administrative Sector and that of Law and Justice have N3 Billion and N1.6 Billion respectively.

The Chairman also explained to the House that the sum of N9,268,442,962.00 increment on the initial proposal laid before the House is to cater for the construction of General Hospitals, establishment of Fire Service Stations in some local Government Headquarters, construction of roads and Earth Dams as well as payment of outstanding pension and gratuities to State and Local Government pensioners which were either not captured or underfunded in the initial proposal.

After thorough deliberations, the House approved the budget size and the sectoral allocations just as it also approved the recommendations of the Committee that Fire Service Offices be established in Dukku, Billiri and Yamaltu Deba Local Governments.

General Hospitals are to be established in Shongom and Kwami Local Government Areas; logistics be provided for revenue generating agencies in order to enhance revenue collection while the Land Use Act in the State will be reviewed in order to meet the challenges of modern time.

Speaking shortly after the passage of the Budget, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Abubakar Nono, commended the Appropriation Committee for presenting an articulate report that guided the House in taking informed decision calling on the Executive to ensure the effective implementation of the budget as approved by the House.

He also called on all the Standing Committees of the House to maintain the spirit of diligence in the oversight supervision of all the MDAs under their purview in order to achieve appreciable performance in the implementation of the 2018 Budget.