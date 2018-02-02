Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), is currently briefing the senate committee on police affairs on the level of his compliance with senate resolution.

The senate had given the IGP a two-week ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the killings in Benue.

The upper legislative chamber gave the directive to the IGP after its ad hoc committee on security visited the state.

But on Wednesday, Joshua Lidani, senator representing Gombe south, said the IGP had not complied with the directive.

Lidani said no one had been arrested or prosecuted.

Consequently, the senate summoned Idris who appeared at the upper legislative chamber on Friday.

Before moving into a closed-door session, Idris informed the committee of his meetings with the relevant stakeholders.