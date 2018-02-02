Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has approved N1 billion for payments of gratuity to retirees formerly in the service of the state.

The state Head of Civil Service, Yarima Saleh, said in a statement on Thursday that the amount also contained last year’s leave transport grant for current civil servants.

“Gov Kashim Shettima, the Executive Governor of Borno State, has approved the sum of One Billion Naira (N1 billion) for the commencement of payment of 2017 leave transport grant to Civil Servants in the State as well as payment of Gratuity to retired Civil Servants, Permanent Secretaries and Judges,” Saleh said.

He urged workers in the state to redouble their commitment and loyalty to service.