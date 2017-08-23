The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday announced the release of N190 million as vehicle and housing loans to 751 teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools.

Chairman, Ekiti Teaching Service Commission, Chief Abiodun Falayi, who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, said that 468 workers received N100,000 to N300,000 as land/housing loans, depending on their salary grade levels.

According to him, another 283 personnel received between N80,000 to N750,000 as vehicle loans, depending on their salary grade levels.

Falayi said that the State Government had earlier disbursed more than N1 billion as housing and vehicle loans to different categories of workers since the inception of the Gov Ayo Fayose-led administration.

He assured workers that the special welfare scheme would be a continuous exercise, and revealed that 6,000 teaching and non-teaching staff were recently promoted.

Falayi charged beneficiaries of the loans to utilise the facility judiciously, and cautioned them against diverting it to activities that would not add value to their lives.

He stressed the need for workers to continually support the efforts of government to improve their welfare, pointing out that it would be difficult to achieve set targets without such support and dedication to service delivery.