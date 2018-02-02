Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the state government would revoke all unused lands, especially those at the industrial layouts in the state.

Governor Okorocha regretted that people acquired the lands and kept them for years without developing them but waiting to sell them at a very exorbitant prices.

The governor gave the hint when members of the Owerri Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OCCIMA) visited him at the Government House, Owerri.

He disclosed that he had also given the directive that all the link roads to Onitsha Road Industrial Layout and Industrial Park be done immediately including the one linking World Bank Estate and Onitsha Road, Owerri.

The governor equally explained that his administration had another programme at the moment for the reactivation of all the moribund manufacturing companies in the state whether public or private owned, adding that his administration was taking stock of all the companies involved with a new to getting them back to production to create jobs in their various localities.

“My dream and vision now is to address the issue of manufacturers in Imo State, as the state is now ready for manufacturing and industrialisation. Owerri is now the fastest growing City in Nigeria comparable to Lagos and Abuja. Real Estate is growing geometrically but my concern is that the manufacturing sector is not moving at the same speed,” he stated.

He added, “We have now come out with a clear policy that we must encourage genuine manufacturers, those who create jobs and not suppliers or dealers on products. We are talking about those that take raw-materials and put them into finished goods, creating chains of opportunities for distribution, manufacturing and consumption.”

The governor also remarked, “I have equally ordered that all unutilised sites of manufacturing at the Onitsha Road industrial area be revoked, the fences and gate houses cleared for serious manufacturing companies to come and take over.”