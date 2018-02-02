The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed satisfaction with the public participation in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Hajiya Amina Zakari, the Federal Commissioner in-charge of the zone, made the remark while on INEC facility tour of Zamfara, on Thursday in Gusau.

She said that as a result of the massive enlightenment campaign by the commission and the state governments, many people were trooping to the designated registration centres to get registered.

“It is in order to ease the rigours faced by some of our rural dwellers that the commission supplied more data capture machines to the states, which had been made mobile, so that INEC staff can meet the eligible voters at more suitable places.

“When I visited some of the locations, l was highly impressed to see rural women riding on motorcycles in twos and threes to the registration centres with various issues ranging from non-registration to loss or damage of voter card.

“The issues were immediately addressed by our field officers,” Zakari said.

On the collection of the PVCs, the federal commissioner said though there were some people who were yet to collect their cards, the mobile CVR team moved along with such cards to give to their owners.

Zakari said that some of the owners of such cards might have died or moved from where they were registered.

She advised that those who had moved out of where they registered, should contact the units where they registered.

She said that the facility tour was aimed at assessing the level of preparedness of each INEC state office ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“I am using this occasion to ginger our staff to be more dedicated and shun all forms of electoral crimes, and address areas of need, ” she said.