Five medical doctors, including a former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Edo State, Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro, were on Wednesday arraigned before Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of a Benin High Court for allegedly stealing the sum of N21 million and conspiracy to commit fraudulent false accounting.”

Other defendants in the charge sheet marked: BLCD/EFCC/8/2017 are: Dr. Anthony Owolabi, Dr. Quincy Atoghengbe, Dr. Raymond Ogieva and Dr. Oseremen Gabriel Ogbebor.

The accused persons are facing 21-count charge preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the charges, the prosecuting counsel, Dr. Ben Ubi, said the defendants committed the offence while acting in their capacities as officers of Edo NMA between 2013 and 2014.

The statements reads: “the defendants, knowingly and privies to omitting the UBA Account No. 1010717142, a material particular in an account maintained and operated by the NMA in its audit report for the accounting year 1st August, 2013- 31st July, 2014.”

They were also accused of conspiring among themselves “to make a false entry in the audit report of the accounting year, 1st August, 2013- 31st July 2014 of the association to wit, inserting anticipatory income in the report to cover a loan of six million naira yet to be received and thereby committed an offence.”

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges during which their counsel, Bello Imadegbelo (SAN) applied for their bail.