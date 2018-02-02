The fourth batch of 461 stranded Nigerians evacuated from war-torn Libya landed in a Max Air Cargo Plane at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa tarmac at exactly 12.24 am on Friday, after a four-hour flight from Tripoli, Libyan capital.

The returnees who had various gory experiences in the hands of heartless Libyans narrated how some Nigerians were merciless tortured and some unfortunate ones were killed warned other Nigerians nursing the ambition to travel to Europe through Libya to perish the thought.

Among those evacuated were pregnant women, children,teenagers and adults.

Unlike in the other batches that were evacuated through the Port Harcourt International Airport, there were no standby medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Max Air, Ibrahim Kahiru, revealed that this is the fourth batch of the Libyan returnees since the evacuation of Nigerian stranded in Libya started in December last year. About 2,000 of them have, so far, been evacuated.

He said stated that part of the challenges faced during the evacuation is security. And the plane can only leave from Nigeria to Libya when invited by Libyan authorities after due security clearance.

The Spokesman of Max Airline, Ibrahim Kahiru, said the plane landed in Libya at about 7.30 pm and it took about 1hour.30 minutes to get them boarded.

It is expected that various state governments are supposed to pick up citizens of their states for rehabilitation after profiling them.