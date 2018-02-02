The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has urged the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, EDSIEC, to conduct free and fair local government council elections, saying all hands must be on deck to deepen democracy at the grassroots.

This came as the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, submitted the lists of its candidates for the March 3, 2018 council elections in the state.

According to the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Azebanme, ”We have submitted the names of our 18 chairmanship candidates and and councillors in the 192 wards of the state. So we are ready for the elections.”

In the mean time, Oba Ewuare II, who spoke when the leadership of EDSIEC, led by its Chairman, Prof. Stanley Orobator, paid him a courtesy visit, urged the body to ensure that it discharges its job diligently and successfully.

The Oba assured that the Palace will help to spread the information on the need for the people to participate in the electoral process.

Earlier, Prof Orobator told the Oba that they were in the palace to inform him about the forthcoming council elections and to assure their readiness to conduct a free and fair election in the state.