The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Godwin Okpala has advised Nigerian leaders to imbibe the virtue of honesty in order to take the nation to the next level of development.

Okpala gave the advice in a short sermon he delivered during service of songs for late former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, at St John the Divine Anglican Church Oko on Thursday.

The Anglican cleric noted that honesty, humility and hard work are key elements of life, which could make or mar any nation when its leaders lack such virtue.

He noted that the late Ekwueme in spite of all odds distinguished himself as a honest and humble politician.

Okpala, however, advised Nigerians to emulate the positive virtue of the late former Vice President, especially his approach to public service.

The cleric said that everything of the world is vanity, adding that it is only the good work done by people that will earn them eternal life.

Okpala, who anchored his sermon on the Bible reading taken from James4: 13 -17 later prayed for the repose of the soul of Ekwueme, the family, Anambra and Nigeria.

Dr Chike Ekwueme, son of the late former vice president in a vote of thanks, commended those who attended the event, as well as those that have taken part in one way or the other during burial programmes in London, Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Labour and Productivities, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of State Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka.

Others at the event were the DG of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Rt. Rev. Hilary Okeke, Mr Lasbery Amadi, the chairman board of Director of Federal Polytechnic Oko among others.