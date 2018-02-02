The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has said there is a plan to attack the state in the next 10 days.

The Governor, who spoke on Thursday when he received the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, said despite the fact that the information had been passed to security agencies, he was not aware that any action had been taken.

The members of the National Working Committee of the PDP were in the state to pay Ishaku a sympathy visit on the death of a member of the state House of Assembly, Hosea Ibi.

Ishaku told the delegation, led by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, that peace had become a scarce commodity in the state.

He said: “When I assumed office, I asked my people to give me peace and that I would give development in return.

“Peace is elusive in Taraba, but we have development.

“Here I am as a governor with a crown, but without a sword.

“You call police and security agencies for help, they will tell you they need to clear from Abuja before acting.

“Before you know it, you have lost 100 people.

“When you call for help, the help takes ages to come.

“We need to restructure the security architecture of this country.

“You take one step forward as the governor, the almighty Federal Government takes you back 10 miles.

“The police we have can’t help themselves.

“In 10 days’ time, we will be attacked.

“Helicopters dropped arms here at night for hoodlums.

“We will talk because if the Federal Government cannot help us, let those who can help us come to our aid.

“Our farmers cannot travel at night with their goods to neighbouring states to sell again.

“God gave us good land, but we lack common sense.

“I’m talking now since writing has not produced the desired results.

“Some of these things are not meant to be said, but we will henceforth be talking.

“We buried 63 people at Lau, the same day that Benue State buried 73 of its people.

“We are in trouble in this country.

“If our voices are not heard in Abuja, they can be heard in Kano, Niger Republic, United States of America and other places.”

Secondus said he and members of his team were in the state to condole with the people on the death of Ibi.

He blamed the Federal Government for the insecurity in the country.

He said: “The first duty of any government is to provide security for its citizens.”

Secondus appealed to members of the National Assembly to investigate those behind the alleged dropping of arms and expose the perpetrators.

He called on the Federal Government to review the country’s security architecture to curb the senseless killings in the country.